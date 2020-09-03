  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 3

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA)

Ebtekar:

Victory against America in Vienna

Crises that reduce Trump’s chance for victory

Ettela’at:

Macron says has come to support Iraq at time of difficulties

Cmdr. of Army Air Defense: We are able to recognize, eliminate any target

Iran:

Joint Commission, UNSC reiterate opposition to ‘snapback’

Tourism model set to change after pandemic

Shargh:

All details of snapback mechanism in talks with intl. lawyer

Kayhan:

Iraqi parl. factions ask al-Kadhimi to oust Americans ASAP

Joint Commission discussed everything other than lifting of sanctions

Air Defense unveils new achievements

New wave of insulting Islam from Sweden to France

