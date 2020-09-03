Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 3

Ebtekar:
Victory against America in Vienna
Crises that reduce Trump’s chance for victory
Ettela’at:
Macron says has come to support Iraq at time of difficulties
Cmdr. of Army Air Defense: We are able to recognize, eliminate any target
Iran:
Joint Commission, UNSC reiterate opposition to ‘snapback’
Tourism model set to change after pandemic
Shargh:
All details of snapback mechanism in talks with intl. lawyer
Kayhan:
Iraqi parl. factions ask al-Kadhimi to oust Americans ASAP
Joint Commission discussed everything other than lifting of sanctions
Air Defense unveils new achievements
New wave of insulting Islam from Sweden to France
