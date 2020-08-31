'Club of Sanctioned' to force US lift cruel sanctions: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Abbas Goodarzi made some remarks over establishing the Club of Sanctioned countries for concerted action against the US economic sanctions, stressing that forming the Club of Sanctioned is the best strategy to protect the country against economic, political, security, social and cultural impacts of the sanctions against the country.

Considering the Club of Sanctioned as a strategic tool to counter against the cruel sanctions of the United States and its allies, the lawmaker explained, “The unity of the sanctioned countries will definitely make the US come to the conclusion of lifting the sanctions against the countries because if the US does not lift the sanctions, the number of member countries in the Club of Sanctioned will increase and a strong front against the United States will be created which will be lead to the US' own detriment."

“Today, it is a necessity that we move through uniting with our allies to create new channels in the field of economic trade through establishing the Club of Sanctioned”, he added.

RHM/5011734