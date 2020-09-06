Iran to overcome US sanctions via 'Club of Sanctioned' : MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mohammad Reza Mirtajaldini made some remarks over establishing the Club of Sanctioned by some countries for concerted action against the US economic sanctions.

Referring to the fact that the United States impose sanctions on any country that does not have a good relationship with, he added, “Therefore we can take some necessary actions to form a club of sanctioned in Iran’s parliament in order to improve relations between other sanctioned countries.”

He went on to assert that the first and foremost result of forming a club of sanctioned is that it would bring the bullying US to its knees.

Stating that the sanctioned countries can boost economic ties with each other and remove the US dollar from their exchanges, the lawmaker underlined, “If the sanctioned countries eliminate the dollar and substitute it with their local currency, the pressure of the of the economic sanctions will be reduced to a great extent.”

RHM/5013933