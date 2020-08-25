Parl. following up on Martyr Soleimani assassination case

Emphasizing the need to pursue the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Moghtadaei in an interview with Mehr News Agency said that the cowardly assassination of Martyr Soleimani, in which the Americans were directly involved and committed crimes, is a matter of state violence.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to retaliate and this crime will definitely be responded in the future.

In legal terms, it should be said that Iran can take action in this regard, in accordance with both domestic and international law, Moghtadaei noted.

He went on to say that the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has held some meetings with the highest officials of the judiciary to pursue the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, adding that the Human Rights Committee of the National Security Commission has this issue on its agenda and will follow up the issue until a result is achieved.

The assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani as an official of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a simple matter, he said, adding that pursuing the case of his assassination is a general agenda for the Establishment.

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

