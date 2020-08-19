Iran vows to respond to any aggression with a ‘rain of fire'

Speaking in a live IRIB TV program on Tuesday night on the occasion of the country’s Defense Industry Day – to be marked on August 21 – Hatami noted that the country’s defense power is ‘incomparable’ to the previous decades and centuries.

“The message of this defense power for our enemies is that this area of the world is safe; any aggression will be met with crushing response and now nobody finds the courage to conduct aggression; and if that happens, they will be met with a rain of fire; we will destroy the source of the aggression on their head; and if they launch an attack from an aircraft carrier, we are able to sink it,” Hatami said.

The minister noted that America along with the Zionist regime are the most important threat in the region and Iran is prepared itself to confront them.

Iran’s defense industry has passed the reverse engineering stage

“We have reached maturity in all defense industry sectors, completely passed the stage of reverse engineering, and implemented a whole innovative system,” Hatami added.

“We conduct research and design products according to threats and requirements,” he added.

On Iran’s missile power

The minister noted that missile are among fundamental elements of the country’s defense capability, describing it as a ‘tool’ to prevent war. “Our perspective is that of an active deterrence and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power reflect this deterrence to enemies.”

“As long as we need defense, this power should remain updated and ready; of course, enemies seek to take away this capability so that we would not be able to respond to their probable measure … we want to be independent and should have this power as one of the most important components of power is the missile capability.”

Ministry to unveil new defense achievements

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami said that new achievements will be unveiled on the occasion of Defense Industry Day. The production line of ‘Owj’ jet engine and a new Iranian engine will be unveiled, he said, adding that an exhibition on Iran’s UAV’s will also be inaugurated.

