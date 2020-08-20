Iranian defense industry competitive with modern intl. rivals

The statement released on the occasion of Iran's defense industry referred to the Thursday inauguration of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers named after top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and a cruise missile, named Martyr Abu Mahdi which has a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

"The two missiles are the symbol of the Iranian nation's determination and will as well as following up the doctrine of defensive and aggressive deterrence."

Iranian indigenous defense systems have beaten their foreign samples and rivals, it noted.

It added that Iranian defense industry has acted a significant role in protecting the Resistance axis and defeating proxy wars, Takfiri terrorism and evil coalitions in the region in the last decade.

The statement underlined that the IRGC will continue its collaborations and synergies with the defense ministry as well as the Armed Forces to improve deterrent power of the country and increase the production of required products and systems.

HJ/5003877