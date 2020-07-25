Rockets hit US-occupied base in Iraq

The attack on Besmaya base on Friday afternoon caused no casualties, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement, Al-Monitor reported.

The rockets, which were launched from the al-Dainiyah area in Diyala province, caused some material damage to the base, the military said.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the rocket attack.

The US-led coalition in Iraq is scheduled to hand over on Saturday the control of the Besmaya base, where Spain has led the training of Iraqi security forces since 2015.

Over the 4th of July weekend, rockets were launched at Baghdad International Airport and the city’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy. Last month, on the eve of a highly anticipated meeting between American and Iraqi officials, a rocket landed near the US Embassy.

