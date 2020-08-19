Defense industry, Jihadi management symbol, active resistance

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that Iran’s defense industry is the brainchild of the Islamic Revolution and a symbol of Jihadi management and active resistance.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in a tweet on Wed. pointed to the National Defense Industry Day and wrote, “Iranian defense industry is the brainchild of the Islamic Revolution and is a symbol of the Jihadi management and active resistance.”

The strategy, which was founded more than two decades ago based on the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution in the defense industry, has so far maintained its excellence and deterrent power of the country despite unprecedented sanctions imposed against Iran, Shamkhani added.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council congratulated August 21 the National Defense Industry Day.

Iranian Defense Ministry will unveil the production line of ‘Owj’ jet engine and a new Iranian engine, Iran’s UAV’s Exhibition on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day.

MA/5002588