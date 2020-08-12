Iran holds 1st online Persian lang. training courses in Baku

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, all the educationals and teaching centers in the country are running their activities online.

Therefore, in cooperation with Saadi Foundation, the Iranian cultural attaché office has stared running the first online training course for teaching the Persian language to interested applicants.

The courses designed at various levels are held three days a week via 'Adobe Connet'.

Development of Persian language and Iranology studies is one of the important targets of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strengthening its bilateral ties with various countries.

