Extending arms embargo on Iran lacks legal basis

A last-minute attempt by Britain, France, and Germany to broker a compromise with Russia and China on an arms embargo extension appeared unsuccessful so far, diplomats said. Russia and China, allies of Iran, have long-signaled opposition to the US measure.

A Chinese diplomat at the United Nations, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that “extending the arms embargo on Iran in whatever form lacks legal basis and will undermine efforts to preserve” the nuclear deal, adding that there is “no chance” the US text will be adopted.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said Russia and China wanted to benefit from the end of the arms embargo. “Russia and China are waiting to be able to sell arms to Iran,” Craft told Fox News.

“This US administration’s goal is to terminate the Iran Nuclear Deal,” said a European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US government is scheduled to vote on a resolution in the UN Security Council on Tuesday regarding the extension of the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

