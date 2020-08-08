Global coronavirus cases pass 19.5 million

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 19,548,149 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 724,149 and recoveries amounting to 12,549,200.

The United States had reported 164,094 deaths as of Friday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,095,524.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 99,702 from more than 2,967,064 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 42,602, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,089,773.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 877,135, with a total death toll of 14,725.

Russia is followed by South Africa (545,476), Mexico (469,407), Peru (463,875), Chile (368,825), Colombia (367,196), Spain (361,442) and Iran (322,567) in terms of infection.

