Iran petchem revenues to increase 80% in 2020

Referring to the 60% growth of petrochemical capacity, the Deputy Oil Minister said that the revenue of the oil industry will increase to 80% in 2020.

'Slow progress in mediation between Iran, S. Arabia'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that mediation efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been making slow progress. “Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” Khan told Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday.

‘Sharmahd’ arrest showcases power of Iran’s security system

A member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the arrest of the ringleader of the terrorist group “Jamshid Sharmahd” in Iran displayed the authority of country' security system to the enemy.

Leader urges for boosting university-industry relations

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has pointed to the need to continue the path of increasing cooperation between the academic and industrial sections of the country.

His remarks came on Monday in a short message to the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology in response to a report earlier sent to the Leader by the Ministry. The report points to the performance of the universities and research institutes in the area of boosting ties with industrial sectors during the year 1398 (March 2019 – March 2020).

Iran registers 2,598 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,598 people and claimed 215 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 312,035 with the death toll standing at 17,405.

'US unilateral anti-Iranian sanctions unfair'

Naming the unilateral US sanctions against Iran 'unfair', the Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Schulz voiced readiness of 250 Austrian firms for establishing economic relations with Iran.

Diplomat reacts to Dubowitz's remarks on Iran nuclear deal

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the atomic opportunities were given to Iran by NPT are absolutely legitimate.

PCR certification mandatory for Iraqis entering Iran

Iraqi ministry of transport has made it mandatory for all Iraqis aimed at traveling to Iran to take Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to diagnose infection by the lethal respiratory coronavirus before taking the trip. The ministry announced in a statement that Iranian officials have called for Iraqi to take PCR tests before entering the Iranian borders under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil industry activities on track despite sanctions: Zanganeh

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh says Iran’s oil industry activities have been going on strongly in the past two years since the US pulled out of the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions.

