Hezbollah launches blood donation campaign in Lebanon

Hezbollah launched a campaign of blood donation in all health centers and hospitals in solidarity with the injured people, calling on all Lebanese people to take part in this movement.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hezbollah called the Beirut explosion as national tragedy.

Hezbollah offered deepest condolences over the national tragedy which took place in Lebanon in these hard times.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin. Lebanese prime minister declared three days of mourning.

