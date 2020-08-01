  1. Iran
Hungary eyes on boosting ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – In a message to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Hungarian National Assembly speaker announced his country's readiness to develop cultural and scientific cooperation with Iran.

Addressing Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly in a message, László Kövér the Hungarian National Assembly speaker expressed hope for the development of mutual cooperation between Iran and Hungary in the fields of culture, education, and science.

He wrote that “on behalf of the Hungarian National Assembly, I would like to express my sincere wishes for you on your election as the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also wrote that by relying on the friendship between the two nations, the countries would be able to further strengthen fruitful cooperation in terms of cultural, educational, and scientific relations.

