Iran's intl. movie project on Hazrat Mahdi in pre-pro

The movie will also narrate what happened to Imam Mahdi's noble mother, Hazrat Nargis Khatoon (PBUH), head of the foundation Alireza Abolfazli said.

“It will be a joint work between Islam and Christianity as we plan to produce this project (still untitled) with the cooperation of Christian followers who are interested in this issue,” Abolfazli said.

Referring to an animation that has already been made on this subject, he said it was a valuable work yet it had dealt with the issue very briefly.

“We intend to produce this work in two mediums, a film and a series,” he added.

“Princess of Rome” was an Iranian computer-animated movie about the life of a Christian princess, Malika, mother-to-be of Hazrat Mahdi, and granddaughter of Caesar of Rome. The target audience of the 75-minute animation, which was made in 2014, was children and teenagers.

The new movie will be filmed in Iran, Italy, Turkey, and Greece, but most of the production process will take place in Italy, Abolfazli noted.

“Currently, 90% of the script has been written. The cast and crew will be selected Iranian and Italian cineastes”.

Filming of the project is expected to begin in 2021. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it will be delayed.

International Foundation for Reverence of Religions started its work in 2018. It seeks to create unity between the monotheistic religions in the world. The foundation operates in 30 countries.

