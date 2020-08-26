Iran, Iraq stress boosting scientific ties via MoU

In a meeting between Amjad Hamid Al-Muzaffar, the Iraqi Cultural Attaché in Iran, and Abdol Hamid Alizadeh the Director-General of Non-Iranian Students Affairs, the two sides stressed the need of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries' science ministries in order to deepen scientific cooperation between Iraq and Iran.

Referring to the high-status of Iranian universities in the world rankings and Iran-Iraq relations in various fields, Alizadeh stated that concluding of MoU between the two countries will pave the way for cooperating in the field of research and technology as well as the possibility of transferring the knowledge and experience of Iranian knowledge-based firm to Iraqi universities.

Hailing scientific capacities of Iranian universities, Iraqi Cultural Attaché in Iran said, “We are trying to transfer these capacities to the Iraqi Ministry of Science."

In order to expand strong scientific cooperation with Iran, Iraq seeks to take action and facilitate the admission of more Iraqi students to Iran, Al-Muzaffar also stressed.

