S.Korea must be accountable for halting drug imports to Iran

In a ceremony held on the occasion of Iran's National Doctors Day, Jahangiri criticized South Korea's act of blocking Iran's frozen assets and said South Korea must be accountable to the history for blocking Iran's assets and halting imports of medicine and vaccine to the country.

"It is a surprise that the South Korean officials are not ready to return above $7 billion of Iran's frozen assets to be used for imports of vaccine from their own country," he underlined.

"They must be accountable to the history for the damages the Iranian nation is incurring," he said, "They must respond because we do not want anything more than supplying the major requirements and demands of our country."

On August 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt various methods to unblock its frozen assets in other countries.

Referring to the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to unblock Iran’s blocked assets in other countries, he noted that the Islamic republic is negotiating with other countries in this regard and will file a lawsuit if necessary. He went on to say that there are other ways to return the frozen money such as bartering or purchasing goods from other countries. Zarif further noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has successfully unblocked some of the frozen assets from a number of countries so far.

