FM Zarif leaves for Russia

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif will hold talks with Russian officials during the visit.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi accompanies Zarif on the trip.

Earlier, Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali had said that Zarif will deliver President Rouhani’s message to President Putin during the visit to Moscow.

This is the 30th visit of Zarif to Moscow as the Iranian Foreign Minister and his third visit to the country in the past six months. Zarif’s last official visit to Moscow was in mid-June 2020.

According to Jalali, the Iranian minister will also discuss JCPOA, regional developments, and bilateral ties with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavorv.

Leaders of the two countries, he continued, are determined to cement bilateral ties to safeguard common interests and help to ensure regional security, said the envoy.

