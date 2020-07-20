Parl. emphasizes need for strengthening Passive Defense Org.

Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks on Sunday, while pointing to Sunday's session of the Parliament with the Head of Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali.

“In addition to reviewing cyber, biological, chemical, physical and radiation threats, it was emphasized on strengthening and bolstering legal status of the Passive Defense Organization.”

The meeting was held with the aim of immunizing and protecting country against various threats, he added.

Effective measures have been taken to address the vulnerabilities in the country, he said, adding, “but there are still other threats that need to be addressed, so that removal of these threats requires strengthening the legal status of the Organization as well as using internal resources of responsible institutions to bolstering activities of the Passive Defense Organization.”

In this session, "members of the Parliament’s National Security Commission, in addition to presenting different attitudes of the Organization taken in the face of threats, emphasized approval of the articles of association of the Organization as soon as possible.”

