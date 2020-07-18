Admitting defeat against Iran better than foolish bluffs

In a tweet on Saturday, Shamkhani wrote, “Pompeo recently said that the US has completely changed its attitude towards the Islamic Republic because when it comes to Iran, resorting to power is the only choice and that appeasement is not effective. For more than 40 years, you have used all your power to defeat Iran, but you still fail. Admitting defeat against powerful Iran is better than foolish and unsupported bluffs.”

These remarks came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated his anti-Iranian claims on Saturday, saying that the US has left the Nuclear Deal and has implemented a new policy against Iran.

