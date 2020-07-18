Coronavirus infects 25m Iranians: Rouhani

As he said in a Saturday meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, in the past 150 days at the outbreak of the virus in Iran, 25 million people have been infected and 14,000 have lost their lives.

Rouhani added that according to the predictions, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients would be doubled in the near future, from its current 200,000 ones who have been hospitalized in the past 150 days.

The President said that Iran has access to five types of anti-coronavirus medicines and will start to use another one in the next few days.

As he said, 30 million to 35 million of Iranians are at risk of being infected by the virus.

The number of Covid-19 infections in the capital city of Tehran has hit an emergency level in the past several days.

The activities of all art and cultural centers across Tehran have been shut down for one week due to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections and death.

The shutdown includes all the universities, schools, seminaries, English schools, libraries, movie theaters, museums, mosques, beauty salons and several other entities. In addition, any cultural and religious ceremonies and seminars are forbidden.

This is while in late June, all movie theaters resumed activities after a four-month-long closure, but are now forced to close once again.

