"Persian Simurgh" live session goes on Instagram

Poster of "Persian Simurgh"

The event is from a series of programs on the topic of 'Persian literature and language', which have been held recently in the cyberspace.

Addressing the Wednesday event, Iran's cultural attache in Japan Dr. Hassan Divsalar, who is also the representative of the Sa'di Foundation in the country, referred to Iran and Japan as the two terminals in east and west of Asia and hailed their warm historical and cultural relations in the past 1,300 years.

He noted that the Iranian and Japanese nations treat each other with respect.

The cultural attache also described teaching Persian language to Japanese applicants as a national duty and announced that about 100 Japanese have voiced a tendency to take part in such language courses held by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dr. Elham Khodabakhsh another expert from Sa'di foundation and Dr. Behnam Jahedzadeh professor of Iranology at Japan's Osaka University were the other participants of the event.

The full event is accessible on Instagram account @saadifoundation.

The Sadi Foundation is a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad.

HJ/ISNA99042619438