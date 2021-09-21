  1. Culture
Sep 21, 2021, 11:30 PM

18th round of Persian language course commenced in Japan

18th round of Persian language course commenced in Japan

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – With cooperation between Saadi Foundation and Iran's cultural attache office in Japan, the 18th round of the Persian language course commenced in Japan.

Adult training classes started with the presence of 113 Persian learners for the new semester. 

Also, the second virtual education course for children started with the participation of 11 Iranian-Japanese as well as Afghan children, last week.

The Iranian representative in Tokyo hopes that such courses will pave the way for increasing cultural ties between Iran and Japan and help people of the two friendly states become more acquainted with the Persian language and literature as well as Islam.

HJ/5309865

News Code 178912
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178912/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News