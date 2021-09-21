18th round of Persian language course commenced in Japan

Adult training classes started with the presence of 113 Persian learners for the new semester.

Also, the second virtual education course for children started with the participation of 11 Iranian-Japanese as well as Afghan children, last week.

The Iranian representative in Tokyo hopes that such courses will pave the way for increasing cultural ties between Iran and Japan and help people of the two friendly states become more acquainted with the Persian language and literature as well as Islam.

HJ/5309865