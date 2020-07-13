Innovative filmmakers to be honored with Rasoul Medal

“The award has been launched in memory of Rasoul Mollagholipour to encourage directors to introduce innovations in their films on the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense”, the organizers announced.

To select the winner of the first edition of the award this year, a team of experts will review all movies produced by Iranian filmmakers over the past 40 years.

Mollagholipour, whose films focused on the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2007.

In the early years of his filmmaking career, Mollagholipour focused on stories about the war; so, he was regarded as a Sacred Defense filmmaker.

Later, he began to criticize the post-war situation in his films – an attitude that was not officially welcomed.

His films including “Journey to Chazabeh”, “The Burnt Slip”, “The Poisonous Mushroom” and “M for Mother” were acclaimed at Iranian festivals.

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival will be held in two sections, celebrating the “Sacred Defense Week” (September 21-27) and “Basij Week” (November 21-27.)

The National Section will be held in Tehran while the International Section is scheduled to take place in the southern city of Kerman, where prominent Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani has been laid to rest.

