Jul 14, 2020, 10:00 PM

‘Circle Law’ to be screened at Bangladesh film festival

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Circle Law’, directed by Mehrshad Golkarian, has been accepted into the 12th edition of the International Inter-University Short Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The Iranian short will be screened at the main section of the festival, which will be held on July 28-30.

Circle Law tells the story of two couples who are camping in a forest at night. Something happens that night that affects the life of both couples. By portraying two periods of the life of the two couples, the past that happened in the forest and the present that is heavily affected by past events. Circle Law tries to ponder the circular structure of the humans’ lives.

The film has previously taken part in Germany’s  Kurzfilmfest Bunter Hund. It has won the Jury’s Award at the 19th Reality Bytes Independent Film Festival.

