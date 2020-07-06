  1. Politics
Iran able to produce simulators of all its active aircraft

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said that experts of the country have obtained the know-how to domestically produce flight simulators of all aircrafts active in the country.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Monday in the unveiling ceremony of a new advanced ilyushin flight simulator made by experts at IRIAF.

“Iran’s Air Force has many aircraft made by Western and Eastern blocks and also has simulators of 90% of these aircraft that are mainly produced by the force’s experts,” he said.

He called the unveiled project as a ‘major step’, noting that the Air Force enjoys the capacity of manufacturing flight simulators of all active commercial and military aircraft in the country. 

Nasirzadeh noted that the production of such simulators will save a significant sum of money for the country.

Also in the ceremony, head of IRIAF’s research center Mehdi Dabbagh said that simulators for F-7, F-4E, Sukhoi Su-24, and Mikoyan MiG-29 have been produced and Kosar fighter jet’s simulator will be manufactured in the near future.

