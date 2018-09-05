Children filmfest. brilliant opportunity to discover Iran

In an interview with the reporter of the festival’s news headquarters, Emile Gignoux, a French filmmaker who has directed two short animations at the end of his academic studies, said the name of his movie is 'Dark Dark Woods' which went to Gifoni Film Festival in Italy and it could attract the attention of the representatives.

It is a short movie about a young princess who is very stressful to do everything right and proper. Her stress increases gradually during the movie, but, one night she explodes and tries to have fun in her castle through talking with monsters and enjoying her time. And this way she can take life more easily.

The following is excerpts of the interview:

What is the status of children and youth cinema in your country?

It is pretty well developed. We are lucky enough to have some foundations to help us for producing movies and animations.

What do you know about Iran’s children and youth cinema and in general the Iranian cinema?

I have seen a little bit of movies and animations from Iran but nothing for youth, so I don’t have enough information.

How do you evaluate the situation of Iranian cinema in the world?

That is a tough question. It is pretty well recognized in terms of quality, we are witnessing the presence of several Iranian movies in the important global festivals. I think cinema plays a key role in this respect and that’s why I make movie for children. It can help a lot.

What is the reason for you to choose this topic for your animation?

I think it is very important to remind children that they are just children and they don’t have to fulfill all the expectations that their parents and society put on them at first. And also I wanted to make movie for kids to have fun with magical woods and the magical settings and these are the two reasons for me to produce this animation.

How much cinema is helpful to prepare children and youth as future adults?

I think cinema plays a key role in this respect and that’s why I make movie for children. It can help a lot. If you have a lot of role models and main characters in movie then it encourages kids to be the same as them and to play more roles.

Presided by Alireza Rezadad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on August 30 in central Province of Isfahan and will come to an end on September 5.

Interview by: Zahra Behbin

MS/PR