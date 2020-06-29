US attack on Hashd Al-Sha'abi to have intl. consequences: Qom Seminary

Following the United States' recent attack on Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces of Iraq, the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom issued a statement that was sealed by Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi.

In this statement, the Society of Seminary Teachers considered the United States' malicious attack absolutely an arrogant one which was vigilantly neutralized by Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces.

“Despite the fact that this is a domestic issue for Iraq, however any attack against the axis of the Resistance in Iraq and civilian forces would have some heavy international consequences." declared the Society of Seminary Teachers, adding that they call on Iraqi people and political groups to take action against the United States which jeopardize Iraq’s interests and independence.

On this basis, they insisted on ratification of a law by the Parliament of Iraq which necessitates the exit of American forces from Iraq.

