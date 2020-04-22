Nasrallah says patience key to defeating Israeli enemy, coronavirus

“Patience is one of the major lessons we come up from fasting in Ramadan Month … With patience we can beat coronavirus, defeat the Israeli enemy and overcome major other challenges,” he said while speaking on the occasion of the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, Almanar reported.

He calls on believers to contribute to social solidarity during Ramadan month amid the dire economic conditions in Lebanon.

He went on to call on those who are exempt from fasting to respect the sanctity of Ramadan Month and refrain from eating and drinking in public.

Nasrallah recommended that such social aids be offered out of the limelight and away from cameras in order to respect the feelings of those needy people who are receiving the aids.

He urged believers to gain spiritual excellence in the holy month of Ramadan.

MNA/PR