Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 28

Ebtekar:
North Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons against US
Leader: Fighting corruption should only be truth, justice, law, and no other considerations
Etemad:
US media claim that Moscow played a role in deaths of coalition troops in Afghanistan
Etela'at:
Merkel: Europe must prepare for world without American leadership
Coronavirus infects10mn people worldwide with 500K deaths
Iran:
Vaezi: US current policy not to lead to Trump reelection
Javan:
Gen. Salami: We will see IRGC's surprise systems in the near future
Kayhan:
Deputy Minister of Health: Take coronavirus seriously
