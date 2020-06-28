Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 28

Ebtekar:

North Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons against US

Leader: Fighting corruption should only be truth, justice, law, and no other considerations

Etemad:

US media claim that Moscow played a role in deaths of coalition troops in Afghanistan

Etela'at:

Merkel: Europe must prepare for world without American leadership

Coronavirus infects10mn people worldwide with 500K deaths

Iran:

Vaezi: US current policy not to lead to Trump reelection

Javan:

Gen. Salami: We will see IRGC's surprise systems in the near future

Kayhan:

Deputy Minister of Health: Take coronavirus seriously

