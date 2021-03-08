Iran struggle against narcotics based on morality, humanity

In a meeting held by Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters in Vienna, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi raised some statements about Iran’s international achievements in the field of counter-narcotics.

The main statements, a copy of which was made available to the IRNA office in London, are as follows:

A wide range of anti-narcotic measures taken at the international level confirms the fact that narcotics is a complex global challenge and problem.

In this regard, the cooperation and collective coordination of countries in the field fight against narcotics for ensuring the welfare and health of communities is inevitable.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, due to its proximity to the largest producer of traditional narcotics, has been affected more than any other country by this global problem and it has faced many human and economic losses.

On this basis, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need to strengthen regional and international cooperation in this field.

The wide and continuous range of Iran’s measures in the fight against international drug trafficking in the past four decades has been also recognized by international organizations.

The struggle of the Islamic Republic of Iran against narcotics is a real struggle based on high moral and human values.

The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the global drug problem is a comprehensive policy that focuses on prevention, countering, and treatment.

Meanwhile, unilateral sanctions act as a major obstacle against the country's efforts and measures in combating drug transit.

Unfortunately, the relevant international organizations and countries have not taken any action to resolve this global problem.

Iran expects the international community and developed countries to put the issue of counter-narcotics on the agenda, regardless of political considerations.

RHM/IRN84257061