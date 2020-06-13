Presence of PKK elements in Iran false claim: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Saturday, reacting to the claim made by a Turkish official regarding the presence of PKK elements in Iran, and said, “We deny this irresponsible and baseless claim.”

Referring to the status of borders between the two countries, he said, “There are very useful interactions between the armed forces of the two countries on the common borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey. Therefore, it is expected that Turkish officials communicate with Iranian authorities through official channels and ensure the accuracy of incidents before making public claims.”

He further noted that IRGC Ground Forces along with border guards have an active presence in northwest borders to ensure security.

Emphasizing that the presence of terrorists inside the Iranian territory is considered a red line for the Islamic Republic, he maintained, “We understand that the Turkish officials are under pressure due to the recent operations of terrorist groups in Turkey which have forced them to make such a claim.”

FA/ 4948484