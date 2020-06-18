Iran to further strengthen economic ties with Syria despite US new sanctions

Condemning the new round of US sanctions under the so-called Caesar Act as a form of ‘economic terrorism, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that “Iran attaches no value to such cruel and unilateral sanctions which arise from bullying behavior.”

Such sanctions are against the international law, he said, noting, “while the world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, such inhumane sanctions will only aggravate the suffering of the Syrian nation.”

He also noted that the hostile measures of Washington are a continuation of its efforts to destabilize Syria.

“We will continue economic cooperation with the Syrian nation and government as before and despite sanctions, we will strengthen economic ties with the country.”

The US announced on Wednesday a fresh round of sanctions against 39 Syrian individuals and companies including Assad and his wife Asma personally.

The Caesar Act passed as part of an annual defense spending bill, contains the most severe sanctions on the government since the Syrian civil war began nine years ago, Al-Jazeera reported.

In a statement announcing the designations imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 'many more' sanctions should be expected in the coming weeks and months.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that "We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria."

