Iran sees no change in its policy towards Syria: VP Jahangiri

“The cowardly assassination of Martyr General Soleimani has not changed policies of the Islamic Republic towards supporting Syria and the resistance front,” Jahangiri said on Thursday in a phone conversation with the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Syria, Hussein Arnous.

Iran will spare no effort in decreasing pressure on the Syrian people, Jahangiri said.

He noted that resistance of the Syrian people and government have come to fruition as the ‘powerful’ presence of Syria in the Arab world indicates that. These achievements have forced the Israeli regime to wage aggression and intervention in Syrian, he said, highlighting that Iran condemns these violations.

Pointing to his meetings with previous Syrian PM, Jahangiri called for following up on the implementation of earlier agreements between the two countries.

He also urged the international community and especially the United Nations to take practical steps in supporting the Syrian people by providing medicine and basic goods amid the pandemic.

The Vice President wished Arnous success and Syrian people prosperity and security.

Arnous, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for the Syrian people. He said that Damascus is eager to cement ties with Tehran, adding, “Any issue that would lead to the strengthening of bilateral ties is of importance for the Syrian government.”

In a decree last week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad replaced Imad Khamis with Hussein Arnous who was earlier Syria’s water resources minister.

