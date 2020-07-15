US Caesar sanction to create chance for China, Russia ,Iran

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Iranian expert for West Asia affairs, Saadullah Zarei made some statements over United States' efforts against Syria and Lebanon, noting that “when the US reaches a dead end, it tries some other ways to achieve its own goals. On this basis, I seize the opportunity to say that what we have to learn from this US act is to continue to resist and not to give up.”

“However America does not know that its vain attempts will get nowhere”, he continued, adding that " As the Lebanese people consider Seyyed Hassan Nasrollah as the symbol of courage, perseverance, and morality, they will certainly stand by him to resist against the enemy."

He further continued to say that “when it comes to talking about a free Lebanon, our purpose is an independent one which is not under anybody’s control,” adding that however, the Americans’ purpose is a Lebanon which is under their occupation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the US Caesar sanction on Syria as a great opportunity for China, Russia, and even Iran to get into cooperation in this country.

“Through Cesar sanction on Syria, the United States is actually imposing sanctions on itself, due to the reason that it blocks the Western countries to cooperate with Syria creating a new opportunity for us” he noted.

It is worth mentioning that the US House of Representatives passed the Caesar Act in December 2019, which has been signed by President Donald Trump.

On 17 June 2020, the US announced a fresh round of financial sanctions against 39 Syrian individuals and companies.

