  1. Culture
Jun 15, 2020, 12:59 PM

Rouhani condoles demise of Iranian veteran actor Keshavarz

Rouhani condoles demise of Iranian veteran actor Keshavarz

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – In a message on Monday, President Rouhani expressed his condolences over the demise of the Iranian veteran actor Mohammad Ali Keshavarz.

Various Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi, and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi have also expressed condolences over his demise.     

Nonagenarian actor Mohamad Ali Keshavarz passed away on Sunday at Atieh hospital in Tehran.

He was suffering from age-related diseases for the past several years.

For a lifetime of artistic career, he had been awarded a first-degree art certificate by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

HJ/4949990

News Code 159822

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News