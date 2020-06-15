Rouhani condoles demise of Iranian veteran actor Keshavarz

Various Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi, and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi have also expressed condolences over his demise.

Nonagenarian actor Mohamad Ali Keshavarz passed away on Sunday at Atieh hospital in Tehran.

He was suffering from age-related diseases for the past several years.

For a lifetime of artistic career, he had been awarded a first-degree art certificate by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

