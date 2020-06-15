Zarif to discuss economic, regional issues with Turkish officials

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Turkey on Sunday night, he said "Relations with our neighbors are the priority of our foreign policy.”

He noted that this is his second diplomatic trip after the outbreak of the COVID-19; the first one was a trip to Syria in April.

The Iranian minister said that relations between the two countries are close in various fields and require constant consultations, which due to the coronavirus, these consultations have not been held at the highest levels, although the presidents, ministers, and officials of the Joint Commission spoke on the phone.

"I considered it necessary to pay a visit to Turkey for bilateral issues and to discuss the resumption of economic relations, energy cooperation, and regional issues," he added.

