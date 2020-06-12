Zarif calls for deepening ties with Russia

In a message to his counterpart on the occasion of Russia’s National Day, Zarif felicitated the Russian nation and government on this day, expressing hope that the already flourishing ties between the two countries would further be expanded in the future.

He said, “Fortunately, in the light of the determination of the leaders and high-ranking officials of the two countries, the bilateral relations have been growing in line with ensuring the common interests and preserving the regional and international stability and security.”

“I hope such cooperation will continue and deepen in the future,” he added.

At the end of his letter, the top diplomat whished prosperity, health and success for the Russian government and people.

Reportedly, Zarif is scheduled to pay a visit to Russia next week to hold talks with Lavrov and other senior Russian officials.

Russia Day, called Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) before 2002, is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.

Earlier in the day, President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in separate messages to their Russian counterparts extended congratulations on the country’s national day.

