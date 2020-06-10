Zonnour elected as chairman of Parliament’s ‘national defense fraction’

Members of the newly-established ‘national defense and authority fraction’ of the Iranian Parliament held a session on Tuesday evening to choose the board members of the group.

Zonnour, representative of Qom in the Parliament, was elected as the chairman of the fraction while Mohammad Saleh Jokar and Mehdi Sa’adati were elected as first and second deputies of chairman. Zonnour had chaired the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in the previous Parliament.

Seyyed Kazem Delkhosh, Someh Sara’s representative in the 11th Iranian Parliament, was elected as spokesman of the fraction.

