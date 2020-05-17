Iran produces 1.3mn tons of fishery products in a year

As Nabiollah Khoonmirzayi said, his organization plans to inaugurate 250 new fishery projects by the end of the current year.

As reported, new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations have opened up for Iranian fishery products in the current year.

Back in November 2019, Isa Golshahi, Fishery Organization's director-general for quality improvement, processing, and market development, said the country’s annual exports of fishery products is anticipated to reach 150,000 tons valued at $600 million in the current Iranian calendar year.

The official put the exports of fishery products at 143,000 tons worth $528 million in the last Iranian year.

According to the deputy head of Fishery Organization Hossein Ali Abdolhay, some 12 aquatic species are already bred in Iran and the figure is planned to reach 17 by the end of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (March 2021).

