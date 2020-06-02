‘Resisting, standing up against enemies’, key success of Imam Khomeini: Interior min.

In this message, Rahmani Fazli reiterated, “by expressing sublime ideals of humanity, the late Imam Khomeini [RA] revived the liberating song and resistance against the excessive demands of enemies of humanity throughout the world.”

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the country would overcome difficulties imposed by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully through unity, amity and self-credence under the wise leadership of the Leader of Islamic Revolution, interior minister stressed.

