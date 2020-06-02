  1. Politics
‘Resisting, standing up against enemies’, key success of Imam Khomeini: Interior min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, in a message on the occasion of the demise anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA], said on Tue. that resisting and standing up against enemies, persisting on beliefs and also relying upon the religious democracy were of the key success factors of the late Imam Khomeini.

In this message, Rahmani Fazli reiterated, “by expressing sublime ideals of humanity, the late Imam Khomeini [RA] revived the liberating song and resistance against the excessive demands of enemies of humanity throughout the world.”

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the country would overcome difficulties imposed by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully through unity, amity and self-credence under the wise leadership of the Leader of Islamic Revolution, interior minister stressed.

