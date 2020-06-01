Khomeini's anti-Israeli project Iran's foreign policy pillar: Prof. Zonis

The 31st anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran will be held on Wednesday. He is known to many global figures and enjoys different characteristics that differentiate him from other world leaders.

His difference with the others can be seen in the interpretation of his stances and views in the speeches of the world's great figures.

He is the founder of the revolution and the school of thought that has crossed geographical boundaries and has become an important discourse.

The revolution founded by him has not been limited to Iran and its effects can be seen in the region and other parts of the world.

Political figures and elites around the world, regardless of their different viewpoints and even their opposition to the Islamic Revolution of Iran, have not been able to ignore

the important and influential role of Imam Khomeini in changing the course of history and the global equation.

Describing Imam Khomeini's role in collapsing the dependency theory on Western or Eastern blocs, Marvin Zonis, Professor of international political economy and leadership at the University of Chicago said to Mehr News Agency, " By the time the Ayatollah emphasized the need for Iran to eliminate its dependency —“neither East nor West” — a number of Iranian authors had already been writing and speaking out on the subject. Ayatollah Khomeini massively increased the visibility of those arguments, which led to their wider acceptance."

Referring to Imam Khomeini's attitudes towards the Israeli regime, Zonis said, "The Ayatollah’s anti-Israel project has certainly become a central pillar of Iranian foreign policy."