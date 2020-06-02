  1. Politics
‘I can’t breathe’ voice of people that Imam Khomeini asked them to fight against oppression: French journalist

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, Guillaume, a French journalist in a message to Mehr News Agency said that ‘I can’t breathe’ is the voice of people that Imam Khomeini asked them to fight against the oppression.

“My message on the occasion of the demise of Imam Khomeini is; ‘I can’t breathe’. This is the voice of the oppressed American citizen heard around the world by all oppressed people. This is the voice of the people that Imam Khomeini asked them to fight against the oppression."

The message reads, " ‘I can’t breathe’ in this sentence, there are plenty of oppressions."

"Imam Khomeini said stand up and don’t accept to be oppressed. He was the voice of justice and humanity. He taught Islamic community to build justice and peace not only in the Islamic community but also all over the world,” said Christiane Zahra Guillaume, a French Journalist.

