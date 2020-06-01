UN Human Rights Committee condemns violence against African Americans

“Our committee expresses deep condolences to the relatives of Mr. Floyd, killed as a result of violence committed by law enforcement officer," said UNHRC in a statement.

The statement adds, “A commonplace practice of US law enforcement of using violence against African Americans and Latinx is something of the great concern. Hundreds of people die as a result of excessive force used by police officers or imprisonment of the ICE centers. This is a direct violation of the civil rights of people living in US territory,” the statement added.

“There is no place for racism and cruelty in the 21st century! African Americans suffer a lot because of COVID-19 pandemic and low-quality medical services provided by federal authorities. It is imperative to perform investigations of every known murder associated with race intolerance in US soils and bring the culprits to justice,” the committee concluded.

Nationwide protests have hit the US over the brutal killing of an African American by a white Police some days ago. Floyd, 46, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to an autopsy report. Medical examiners found the combined impact of being restrained by police, underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Floyd’s death, a poignant reminder of repeated unjustifiable killings of members of the African-American community by the US police, has been followed by protests across the country.

MNA/PR