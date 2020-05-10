IRGC planning to place satellite in geostationary orbit: cmdr.

“We have plans to improve orbit altitudes and reach 36,000km above the earth with the help of our scientists in the IRGC and Defense Ministry,” Second Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi, commander of IRGC Aerospace Force’ space division, said in an interview on Sunday.

The altitude that the commander refers to is known as geostationary orbit or geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO). At a distance of 36,000 km, the orbiting time is 24 hours, corresponding to the Earth's rotation time. At this distance, a satellite above the Equator will be stationary in relation to the Earth.

“GEO is important because it is being specially used for communications satellites,” he said, describing the altitude as ‘very strategic’.

“Placing satellites in this orbit will have revenues for the country while also being a tool to maintain the country’s assets in space such as locations on GEO.”

The remarks come as the force successfully launched Iran’s first military into the orbit 425 kilometers above Earth’s surface on April 22, using the domestically-made three-stage Qassed-1 launcher.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jafarabadi said that almost all of the members of the team behind recent satellite launch are young. “Almost all members of designing, manufacturing, and controlling teams are young; I firmly announce that 90% of these individuals are below 30 years old and that all experts that had direct role in the project have completed their education in domestic universities.”

