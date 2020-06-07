US, Israeli services behind 2017 terrorist attack on Iranian Parl.: Ghalibaf

US and Israeli intelligence services and some regional countries were behind the terrorist attack on the Parliament who had planned to carry out mass killing on streets of Tehran, Ghalibaf reiterated.

Speaking on Sunday’s open session of the Parliament, he expressed his condolences on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on Iranian Parliament and added, “today is reminder of US-backed ISIL terrorist attack on Iranian Parliament and endeared the name and memory of those who were martyred in this terrorist attack.”

That incident was a symbol of what sinister dreams the enemy had orchestrated against the Iranian people, he said, adding, “if it were not for the struggle of soldiers and guardians of unity, terrorist groups would spare no effort to commit crime and attack against Iranian people.”

Although a terrorist attack was apparently the cause of the incident, this issue has presently been proven that US and Israeli intelligence services as well as some regional countries were behind the terrorist attack, Ghalibaf maintained.

Martyrs of the terrorist attack are the national heroes whose pure blood reminds us all of the value of Jihad against Wahhabi Zionist terrorism, he said, adding, “we convey our greetings to all martyrs and also martyrs of defenders of the holy shrine.”

Two terrorist attacks were simultaneously carried out on June 7, 2017, by seven ISIL terrorists against the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini [RA], both in Tehran, Iran, leaving 17 civilians dead and 43 wounded.

MA/4942983