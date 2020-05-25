Iran condemns foreign interference in China’s internal affairs

In a statement on Sunday, he emphasized that “non-interference in the affairs of other countries, protection of the territorial integrity of the world countries and respect for their national sovereignty” are among the clear and immutable principles in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Based upon such principles, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the importance of respecting the ‘One-China’ policy, condemns any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China and any harm to that country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stresses the need for enforcing law and keeping order for the stability, welfare and security of the people of Hong Kong,” he added, according to the Iranian ministry’s website.

Hong Kong was witnessing a renewal of protests on Sunday over a newly-proposed security law as a lockdown imposed over the coronavirus outbreak gradually loosens.

The proposed law was recently submitted for deliberation to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and it aims to boost security measures and safeguard national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) after violent protests rocked the region for months last year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that Hong Kong was an internal affair and no foreign interference would be allowed. He said that the United States is using “every opportunity to attack and smear China,” describing the US policies as a ‘political virus’.

MAH/MFA