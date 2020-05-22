Palestinian will eventually defeat Zionists: Turkish expert

“America has had an influence on Arab countries for a long time, which continues through today. It has had no effect on Syria and some parts of Iraq… But Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan are under the influence of the USA and the British” Dolapci said in an interview with Mehr News Agency on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel. The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

Dopapci noted that such approaches have put the issue of Palestine into a dead end.

Some Arab countries are trying to normalize their relations with Israel. Accordingly, some sequences are made. What do you think is the purpose of these rulers? Will the problems of the people of the region and the Palestinians be solved when those countries normalize their relations with the Israeli regime?

After Jerusalem was declared the capital, these steps were very dangerous and degrading ... At least not so early back. The USA is behind it. This attitude is otherwise inexplicable. America has had an influence on Arab countries for a long time. This continues through today. It had no effect on Syria and some parts of Iraq, which are Arab countries. They didn't succumb to the US. Conspiracies for these countries are in vain. Iraq is occupied, Syria is being tried to be divided. These two countries were the important supporters of the faithful Arab cause, or rather the Palestinian cause. We know what happened to them.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan are under the influence of the USA and the British. Israel has an influence over them. Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf countries are almost allies of Israel ... This is due to the imperialist policies ... So, there is the pressure of the imperialist countries! The world is changing, so the influence of the USA will decrease. Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf countries are almost allies of Israel

The Palestinian cause will be more prominent. In fact, with the rapid development of the China-based world, the US influence is being reduced. Nevertheless, it is betraying the Arab cause that these countries take such a stand. They have been good with Israel so far, what have they achieved? Were they able to solve this problem? They made it even more gangrenous. More precisely, there are almost no Palestinians left in Palestine. Palestine fell to the minority. The struggle for the homeland was hit hard. Israel has settled in Palestinian territory for 72 years and has imposed its influence by imposing it on the region. The Palestinian struggle is not in its former power. Because as a job gets longer, it creates frustration and frustration. This has been partly accomplished. But the spirit of the Palestinians' struggle for freedom and homeland did not go out. This is alive. However, it is not at the stage of ignoring Israel as before. RECESSION. Nevertheless, we should not give up this case. Because Israel did not come to the region to live with others. Israel came to claim Palestinian land by driving, murdering, intrigue and terrorism. Israel had an unfair "homeland" by chasing his original owners. Israel is a threat to everyone. Nevertheless, we should not give up Palestine case. Because Israel did not come to the region to live with others. Israel came to claim Palestinian land by driving, murdering, intrigue and terrorism.

If there were no American and British imperialism behind Israel, it would not have been able to do these things. Therefore, Israel is a puppet state. It stands up with the support of the capital classes in these countries. It is an artificial state. It is the base of imperialism in the region. Since the Israeli state was established and settled, there has been no peace and peace in the region. Everywhere in the region is blood and tears. Such a state cannot live forever.

Turks, Iranians and Arabs are great nations. They have lived together in the region. The West lives and grows by dividing and crushing… There is a profound difference between us. For this, Israel is in the region. We should not bow to this trouble. The most important responsibility in this belongs to the Arabs. Do some Arab countries think that the Palestinian problem will be solved at an early step back today? They're wrong. What have they been able to change for 72 years? This is deception. They are trying to cover their failures with this. Nobody believes it. They cannot make their own people accept this… The most famous deception is, “The Israeli state is now a reality. We have to accept this. We must live with it ”. I'm asking them. You agree to live with it, does he accept it? Have you seen the signs of this until today? If you have seen, why are those exiles, massacres made and continue? The most famous deception is, “The Israeli state is now a reality. We have to accept this"

What is the importance of the International Quds Day to defend the rights of Palestinians?

If I am not mistaken today, we have celebrated this occasion since the 1979 Iranian revolution. Iran has a great contribution to the Palestinian cause. Unforgettable. The steps taken by the late Khomeini on this subject from the very first day are historical. Is it forgotten that the Israeli embassy was closed t and allocate it to Palestine? .. I do not forget that Arafat came to Iran. Iran has supported Palestinian cases more than the Arabs. The steps taken by the late Khomeini on this subject from the very first day are historical

You know that Palestine belonged to Ottoman until 1918. It was one of provinces. Turks always prevented the Zionists from settling there and taking land. During the First World War, They defended these places until the last drop of blood. We lost it to British imperialism. Since then there was no peace and tranquility. Under the mandate of the British mandate, it passed into the hands of the Zionist Jews step by step. They turned their weapons to the British as the day came, and after 1948 the state of Israel was established. After that, there was no peace in the region.

The Republic of Turkey also has always supported the Palestinian struggle. Turkey was with them and gave an embassy to Palestine in Ankara and sent financial and moral aid. The Mavi Marmara incident in 2010 is a good example. Currently, Turkey has already taken a stance toward Israel. Relations are not good. It was among the first countries that reacted to declaring Jerusalem as the capital. International Quds Day, which is celebrated on the last Friday of Ramadan, is a day when the Palestinian cause is remembered and doesn't let it be forgotten. Quds Day isn't just for Palestinians or Arabs. It is the day of the Islamic world for unity, solidarity and opposing oppression

Moreover, Quds Day isn't just for Palestinians or Arabs. It is the day of the Islamic world for unity, solidarity and opposing oppression. The Palestinian people still own their homeland despite everything. They will eventually win. Because it is a case transferred from grandparents to grandchildren.

Interview by Morteza Karimi & Payman Yazdani