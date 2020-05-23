Iran to set up online embassy to Palestine after Eid al-Fitr: MFA

According to the provisions of the law approved on May 18, 2020 in the Iranian Parliament to set up an online or consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine, the first coordinating session for reviewing and determining the way of implementation of the bylaw will be held after the holy month of Ramadan in the presence of responsible officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, the Parliament approved a double-urgency motion that outlines the manner of confrontation on the national and international scale against the Israeli regime. The document was then revised and approved in the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission before being endorsed by lawmakers today at the open session of the Parliament. The motion includes 16 articles.

The motion prohibits any direct or indirect cooperation with real or legal persons from the Zionist regime in exhibitions, conferences, and gatherings.

Any cooperation or espionage in favor of the Zionist regime will be considered as Muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption.

Accordingly, it is forbidden for Iranian citizens to travel to the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition, all Zionists are prohibited from entering the Islamic Republic.

