May 23, 2020, 12:00 PM

Iranian Leader’s position on Palestine 'in line with Palestinians’ aspirations’: Abu Ahmed Fouad

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Abu Ahmed Fouad on Sat. said that the position adopted by the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is in line with the wishes and aspirations of Palestinians.

Ayatollah Khamenei has drawn a roadmap for the liberation of Palestine through the option of ‘resistance’, he said, adding, “this option is the same option as adopted by the Palestinians.”

Regarding the normalization of relations of some Arab governments with the Zionist regime, he said, “Arab nations are against the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and turn down measures taken by Arab governments in this regard.”

The landing of an Emirati plane at an Israeli airport was the latest case of these measures taken for normalizing ties under the pretext of helping the Palestinians, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy secretary general termed the abolition of recognizing the Zionist regime and withdrawal from Oslo Accords ‘as essential’ and stated, “our difference with Palestinian Authority [PA] is deep rooted with our opposition to Oslo Accords and consider it detrimental for the interests of Palestinian people.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his unique speech delivered on Friday on the occasion of International Quds Day pointed to the most important issues of the Arab and Islamic world which is the same issue of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds.

